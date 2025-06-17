Ex-Delhi Police constable masterminds Rs 54 lakh ATM heist in Maynaguri

Jalpaiguri: The sensational Rs 54 lakh ATM heist in Bolbari, Maynaguri, was orchestrated by a dismissed Delhi Police constable, Asluf Khan — the kingpin of a sophisticated inter-state ATM robbery gang. Addressing a Press conference on Monday at the Maynaguri Police Station, Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat confirmed that Asluf Khan, along with associates Shamsher Khan from Bihar and Irfan Khan from Rajasthan, was arrested following a coordinated manhunt across forested terrain.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat confirmed that the trio are part of a sophisticated inter-state gang involved in multiple ATM robberies across the country. All three have been remanded to 10-day police custody. “Asluf was dismissed from the Delhi Police in 2016 due to criminal activity. Since then, he has led several inter-state ATM robbery operations, recruiting members from various states,” said SP Ganpat. He added that the gang was highly trained, even removing the chassis number of their vehicle to avoid detection. Authorities are now investigating whether the SUV was stolen or procured through local contacts.

The robbery took place in the early hours of June 14. Around 12:30 am, the gang — disguised with masks and caps — broke into a nationalised bank’s ATM enclosure in Bolbari, using gas cutters to loot cash from two machines. They fled in a white Scorpio SUV.

A breakthrough came when a vigilant local resident photographed the getaway vehicle and alerted the police. Based on this lead, officers launched a swift manhunt. Near Gajoldoba, in the forested area close to Saraswatipur Tea Garden, police apprehended Asluf and Shamsher and recovered Rs.15.48 lakh in cash.

The robbers had earlier abandoned the SUV, from which police recovered multiple fake number plates, gas cutters and caps — one of which bore a “Delhi Police” insignia worn by Asluf during the heist. On Sunday evening, the third accused, Irfan Khan of Alwar, was arrested from the forest. A manhunt is currently underway for two more gang members who remain at large.

So far, no links have been established between the gang and any bank staff or ATM cash-handling agency. Interrogations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of their network.

SP Ganpat praised the alert citizen whose prompt action provided a critical lead and also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Police Commissionerate, Bhorer Alo Police Station and the Baikunthapur Forest department. “We are confident of apprehending the remaining suspects soon,” the SP assured.