Ex-Congress minister of Bengal Abu Hena passes away at 75

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister and veteran Congress leader Abu Hena died at his residence in Salk Lake, following a prolonged illness, party sources said on Monday. Hena, 75, breathed his last around 10:45 pm on Sunday, they said.

He was the president of the Murshidabad District Congress Committee. The Congress leader, who was a lawyer by profession, represented the Lalgola assembly seat in the West Bengal assembly from 1991 to 2021. In 2011, he became a minister in the first government of the Trinamool Congress, when the Congress was an ally of the party. He resigned from the cabinet after the Congress withdrew its support from the government. In the 2021 assembly elections, he was defeated for the first time by TMC candidate Muhammad Ali. Abu's father, Abdus Sattar, was a member of Siddhartha Shankar Ray's cabinet.