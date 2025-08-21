Ex-BSF jawan from Bengal assaulted in Uttarakhand

Kolkata: After multiple incidents of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, another case has surfaced where a retired BSF jawan from Bengal was allegedly assaulted by police in Uttarakhand.

His family members were also allegedly heckled by the Uttar Pradesh police, and his 18-year-old daughter, a medical student, sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The retired BSF jawan, identified as Kiran Sinha Roy, has reportedly written to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister detailing the episode. For professional reasons, he has been residing in Dehradun with his family, where his wife works as a teacher. It was alleged that Roy had engaged in a verbal duel with a local businessman on August 13 over the installation of an overhead power line. The accused businessman led an attack on him along with the police, who were allegedly brought from the local Nehru Colony Police Station.

The victim’s wife was also assaulted and taken to the police station. When the daughter went to the police station to bring her mother back, the girl was also allegedly beaten up.“The relentless attacks on Bengalis and the insults hurled at Bengal in @BJP4India-ruled states are nothing but a cowardly attempt to demean our culture, our language, and our people...” TMC wrote on X.