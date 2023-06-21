Ex-boyfriend stabs woman multiple times in broad daylight, arrested

A woman suffered critical injuries on Tuesday in the Santoshpur area of Survey Park after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her multiple times.

The accused youth identified as Jayanta Tanti was arrested and an attempt to murder case has been registered against him.

On Tuesday around 12:15 pm, Jayjit Saha, Sergeant of Purbo Jadavpur traffic guard was patrolling along Santoshpur Avenue when he spotted Tanti dragging a woman identified as Rekha Mondal.

Suddenly the accused started stabbing the woman with a knife. Saha immediately got down from his motorcycle and intercepted Tanti with the help of local people and also made arrangements to admit the woman to a private hospital.

Saha also seized the knife which was used by Tanti to stab Mondal.

Later Tanti was handed over to the cops of Survey Park Police Station along with the knife. Police have recorded the statement of the woman.

It was found that Mondal was in a relationship with but recently she refused to continue the same with the accused. Thus, Tanti stabbed her.