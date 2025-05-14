Ex-bank manager duped of over Rs 4L

Kolkata: The cops of cyber crime police station have arrested an app bike taxi rider for his involvement in a cyber crime in which a retired bank manager was duped of more than Rs 4 lakh.

According to sources, a few months ago, a complaint was lodged alleging that cyber criminals have duped the retired bank manager on the pretext of arranging a credit card having lucrative facilities.

The fraud victim told the cops that he met a person on social media who offered a credit card having lucrative facilities.

When the former bank employee agreed to get one credit card, an unknown person allegedly called him and obtained his bank details, including the PIN of his debit card, on the pretext of necessary information needed for the issuance of the credit card.

After a few moments of disconnecting the call, more than Rs 4 lakh was debited from his bank account.

During the probe, police traced the money trail and zeroed in on a youth identified as Ashish Sau.

Recently, police arrested Sau from Bansdroni for receiving a part of the cheated money. During interrogation, the accused reportedly claimed that he was given an offer to get a lucrative amount as commission if he provides his bank account on rent for money transactions.