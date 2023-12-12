EVM Demonstration Centre inaugurated in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: As per instruction of the Election Commission, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) Demonstration Centre was inaugurated at the administrative building in Balurghat on Monday by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna.



With the objective of ‘Vote yourself and see if the EVM is working properly,’ the EVM Demonstration Centre was inaugurated.

Krishna inquired from the government officials associated with the activity of EVM Demonstration Centre how it would help the new voters if they come there questioning the functions of the EVM. On the same day, a similar EVM Demonstration Centre was also inaugurated for the new voters at Gangarampur sub-division. Besides, a mobile van was launched by the DM on the same day by waving the green flag at the district administrative building in presence of Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Pandit and Balurghat sub-divisional officer Debasish Chowdhury.

DM Bijin Krishna said: “Our administrative preparations have started ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. EVM Demonstration Centres were opened in two sub-divisions of the district for the convenience of new voters. Mobile vans were also launched. These mobile vans across the district will sensitise and inform common people about voting in EVMs. This display centre will be open till the announcement of polls.” According to him, six such mobile vans covering six Assembly constituencies will be involved in sensitising the voters on all working days. One government personnel will be present in each of the EVM Demonstration Centre while each mobile van will have one police personnel and two government employees.

“This campaign will be done in around 80 EVMs across the district which started on Monday. The new voters will learn about voting in the EVM through it,” he said.

Around 41,405 applications were submitted in the district from November 1 till Monday among which there are about 20,000 new voters. The district estimates that this number will exceed 50,000. Pabitra Soren, a new voter, said: “My name has been enlisted at the electoral roll this time and I will vote in EVM for the first time. I don’t know how to vote. The initiatives taken by the administration will be useful to us.”