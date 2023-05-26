Eviction drive: MNC asked to halt construction on ‘govt land’ in Jalpaiguri

jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Municipality, in collaboration with the Jalpaiguri Police, has initiated an operation to combat illegal encroachment and construction on government land in the municipal area. The construction of a multinational corporation has been halted, and various organisations have been directed to demolish their structures on government sites due to this drive.



On Friday, in addition to the footpath campaign, a drive against illegal construction on government land was launched. The municipality ordered the demolition of the construction of a multinational company at Kadamtala.The municipality conducted an operation to clear sidewalk encroachments in the Thana More, Dinbazar, and Kamarpara areas of the city. Inadequate parking facilities in Jalpaiguri City had been a long-standing issue.Some businesses have encroached upon drains and covered them with slabs, while others have occupied road spaces for construction. Consequently, these practices have led to traffic congestion and inconvenience for the general public.

To address this problem, a campaign to remove encroachments on footpaths has been underway in the city for the past two weeks.

Papia Pal, the chairperson of Jalpaiguri Municipality, said: “It appears that certain businesses and individuals have blocked drains and carried out construction work on roadways, causing drainage problems and creating traffic jams. Today, we have ordered to demolish a construction of a company that had been constructed over a municipal drain. The municipality has thus decided to locate and remove buildings constructed in this manner on government land. The demolition work will take place on the road, allowing for approximately 8 feet of space on both sides. This will somewhat lessen

traffic congestion.”