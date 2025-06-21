Eviction drive halted amid protests in Siliguri

Siliguri: Tension gripped the market area near Jalpaimore in Siliguri on Friday as the Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) eviction drive faced fierce resistance from local traders and had to be abruptly called off. The situation escalated quickly with the protest by shopkeepers.

According to sources, the SMC had earlier issued eviction notices to several stalls located in the area. However, traders alleged that no such communication had reached them.

On Friday morning, the SMC workers started demolishing the illegal stalls that were occupying the road. The drive, however, met with protests from the shopkeepers. “If people come and start demolishing shops without any prior notice, we will not accept it,” said one agitated shopkeeper.

The local traders argued that they had not been given an opportunity to relocate or discuss alternative arrangements. The situation soon turned chaotic, with protests erupting and heated arguments breaking out between the traders and municipal officials. Facing mounting pressure and the possibility of further unrest, the SMC was forced to retreat and suspend the eviction drive for the time being.

Parimal Mitra, president of the Small Traders Association, said: “We have already contacted the Mayor and he has assured us that no further steps will be taken without consulting all parties involved. We will hold a meeting with the Mayor.”