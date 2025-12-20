Every child in India is born with Rs 1.32L debt, says TMC, blames Modi govt’s ‘unchecked borrowing’

Kolkata: Placing the all-India figure, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday countered the BJP’s claims on Bengal’s borrowings by citing data to argue that the Centre’s debt burden is far higher.

Rejecting the BJP’s repeated allegation that a child in Bengal is born with a debt of Rs 76,766, the Trinamool Congress said a child in India is born with a debt of Rs 1.32 lakh, attributing this to what it described as the Narendra Modi government’s unchecked borrowing. The party maintained that the BJP had misrepresented Bengal’s financial position, while the broader national reality told a very different story.

Trinamool Congress claimed that the top three states that have borrowed the maximum amount of funds in 2024 are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

It was claimed that Tamil Nadu took loans of Rs 8,34,543 crore last year which is the highest followed by Uttar Pradesh Rs 7,69,245 crore and Maharashtra 7,22,887 crore. Incidentally, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the BJP-ruled states.

Contrary to what the BJP had claimed, the ruling Trinamool Congress said that the Mamata Banerjee government in the state lifted 1.72 crore people out of poverty within a span of 10 years from 2013 to 2023. Despite the Central government’s financial deprivation, the Bengal government has still managed to increase the family income while in BJP ruled states the financial disparities have gone up.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already unveiled an extensive report card of her government’s achievements titled “Unnoyoner Panchali”. Her government claimed that more than 2 crore employment opportunities have been created over 14.5 years of governance, adding that poverty levels have fallen significantly, with 1.72 crore people brought above the poverty line by 2023.

The unemployment in Bengal has reduced by 40 per cent. Bengal has generated over 1.3 crore jobs in the MSME sector, and women-led enterprises in Bengal are the highest among all Indian states.