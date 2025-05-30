Everest Day & 111th birth anniv of Tenzing Sherpa celebrated with zeal

Darjeeling: The 72nd Everest Day along with the 111th birth anniversary celebration of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa was commemorated on Thursday with great zeal. On May 29, 1953 Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Sherpa had successfully climbed Mount Everest.

“I convey my tribute to the legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa whose 111th birth anniversary is being celebrated today. His courage continues to inspire adventurers around the world. Today also marks the 72nd Everest Day, honouring the historic first successful ascent of Mount Everest by him and Sir Edmund Hillary. Let’s remember the spirit of determination that touched the highest peak of the world,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on X.

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) commemorated the day at Tenzing Norgay’s memorial at the HMI premises. People from all walks of life paid their respect at the memorial and lit butter lamps amidst chanting of prayers. “This day is very special for us. Tenzing Sherpa has always been the greatest inspiration for us. We have another reason to cheer. On May 18, our principal Col Joshi along with two HMI staff successfully ascended Mount Everest,” stated Major Zaheer Khan, Medical Officer.

The successful ascent of Mount Everest on 29th May 1953, by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary was a major boost to mountaineering in India. One year after this historical event the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute was established on November 4, 1954, a result of personal initiative of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India and Dr BC Roy, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, to promote mountaineering in India. Tenzing Sherpa was the first Field Director of the Institute.

Jamling Tenzing Norgay, the son of Tenzing Norgay described the day saying: “The day that inspired millions.” The Nature and Trekkers Club of Jalpaiguri commemorated the day at the mountain village of Chuikhim in Kalimpong. “We urge the Government to confer Bharat Ratna posthumously to Late Tenzing norgay Sherpa,” he stated.

Bhaskar Das, coordinator of the Club and member of the Governing Council, Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Incidentally, it has been a long standing demand of the people of this region along with the mountaineering community that Bharat Ratna be conferred upon Tenzing Norgay Sherpa.

Despite assurances from different political quarters, the highest civilian award still remains elusive for the legendary mountaineer. On Thursday, addressing a rally in Alipurduar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated: “Today is Everest Day. Tenzing Norgay had flown the Indian flag atop Mount Everest. In his honour, we will flutter the Indian Tricolour.”