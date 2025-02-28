‘Even with a severed head, I’ll say Mamata Banerjee zindabad’

Kolkata: “Even with a severed head, I will say Mamata Banerjee zindabad. I am a loyal soldier of the Trinamool Congress and my leader is Mamata Banerjee,” stated Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, dismissing rift rumours with his party supremo Mamata Banerjee and also reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium, he also rejected speculations that he might join the BJP and remarked that whatever was coming out in the news these days was a “blatant lie”.

“I know the people who are spreading such fake news with vested interests ahead of next year’s Assembly polls,” Banerjee said. He also warned against internal conspiracies and indiscipline within the party.

He asserted that he would continue to expose some leaders within the party whom he referred to as “traitors”.

“I will continue to expose traitors in TMC, just like I did during the last Assembly polls,” he said adding: “In the past, I had identified those who betrayed the party, including Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari. I took the responsibility of exposing them. In the coming days, I will continue to identify such people,” he said.

He also accused those spreading rumours of his defection of misleading people. “Those who are saying that I am joining the BJP are spreading canards,” Banerjee said. “Till the time all of you are with us, we will continue to demolish BJP’s ‘chakravyuh’,” he further stated.

Banerjee also urged his party leaders to focus on public service instead of internal conflicts. He advised them to concentrate on party organisation ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. “Forget about your own differences next year and concentrate on working for the people. There is no point in engaging in conspiracies. Those indulging in WhatsApp group politics should know that such efforts will be futile. Those conspiring will be impacted,” Banerjee warned.

Warning against indiscipline within the party, he said: “Many leaders make statements to stay relevant in the media without adhering to party discipline. Do not disobey the party’s rules. Those who have done so have already been identified.”

The Diamond Harbour MP, Banerjee also expressed his gratitude to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her government as it has given the first instalment of funds for ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme for 12 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase. He also asserted that Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly elections will receive at least 215 seats and Mamata Banerjee will again come back to power.