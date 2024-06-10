Even in Modi’s 3.0 govt, no full-time minister from Bengal

Kolkata: Two out of the 12 winning BJP MPs from Bengal, Santanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar, on Sunday, took oath after they were included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet at the Centre.



Santanu Thakur, one of the 12 BJP MPs from Bengal who won the Bongaon seat, got a ministerial berth on Sunday. Thakur was the former minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways. Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president who secured the Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency for the second consecutive time, was also included in the Cabinet. It was learnt that both were given the post of Minister of State instead of a Minister in Charge. However, it is yet to be known under which ministry they would be serving as MoS.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Saumitra Khan, who bagged the Bishnupur seat from Bengal had also demanded for a ministerial berth. He had criticised his party’s state leadership for its poll debacle in Bengal. Khan had told the media earlier that he was in touch with TMC leaders but on Sunday he rubbished the speculations of joining TMC if he does not get a ministerial berth.