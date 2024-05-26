Even after over 3 months, 4 families yet to get Rs 1L ex-gratia each vowed by Guv

Raiganj: With more than three-and-a-half-months having passed since four children died after being buried alive in an under-construction high drain at Chetnagauchh in Chopra, North Dinajpur, the affected families are yet to receive Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia each assured by C V Anand Bose, Bengal Governor, during his visit. The affected families have expressed their grievances and appealed to the Governor to live up to his commitment.



Close to Dangi border outpost in Chopra, manned by the BSF, a high drain was being dug up with a JCB, without any precautionary measures. Four children between 6 and 11 years of age died from a mudslide from the construction of this high drain on February 12.

On February 19, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, minister of state in-charge of the Finance and Health department as well as the state TMC leaders met the bereaved families and declared Rs 2 lakh compensation from the end of the state government to each victim’s family. She also announced Rs 3 lakh to each family from the end of the TMC committee. The families received both the amounts.

Samirul Islam whose child died in this incident, said: “We have received the ex-gratia from the state government and TMC committee. The Governor had assured us an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each family. However, even after over three months, we have not received the fund yet.” Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “The four families are from the economically backward bracket. We urge the Governor to pay them as per his commitment.”