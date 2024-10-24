European Union Film Festival to be held in Kolkata in November

Kolkata: Come November and the European Union Film Festival (EUFF), an annual celebration of European cinema, will be travelling to Kolkata. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, the festival will kick off in New Delhi before travelling to

Kolkata and Hyderabad. The 29th EUFF will screen more than 26 award-winning films in 31 languages.

The festival will feature films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine. This thoughtfully curated selection of films includes some of the most talked-about European movies that have earned recognition at prestigious international film festivals. Highlights include ‘La Chimera’, ‘Baan’, ‘Jim’s Story’, ‘An Irish Goodbye’, ‘Restore Point’, ‘The Man Without Guilt’, ‘The Teacher Who Promised The Sea’ and many more. Showcasing the best of contemporary European cinema, the festival marks the India premiere of several European films, including, ‘What A Feeling’, ‘Because I Love Bad Weather’, ‘The Last Ashes’, ‘Blood on the Crown’ and several others.

Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said: “Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. This year‘s EUFF2024 proposes to the Indian public a top selection of award-winning European films from renowned international festivals, offering a unique window to Europe through the cinematic lens.”