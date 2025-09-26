Etihad celebrates India launch of A321LR with sold-out flight to Kolkata

KOLKATA: Etihad Airways has launched its game-changing new A321LR aircraft on all flights to and from Kolkata, bringing a refined luxury experience to the popular Indian route. The sold-out inaugural flight, EY222, touched down at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata at 8.35 pm on September 24. All of Etihad’s eight return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata will now be operated by the A321LR.

The upgraded A321LR service reinforces Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market where it operates 183 flights per week to 11 destinations across India. Kolkata is an important gateway to India, with Etihad carrying more than 135,000 passengers annually between the city and Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata holds the honour of being recognised as the cultural capital of India, welcoming visitors from around the world to explore the city’s rich heritage and artistic energy. The state is also benefiting from an increase in investment in the IT and financial services sectors, which are also driving demand for corporate travel. Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, was in Kolkata to celebrate the India launch of the route.

“India is an important market for Etihad and we’re incredibly proud to be in Kolkata to welcome our newest aircraft, the A321LR, on its inaugural flight to India.

Whether choosing our luxurious first suites, lie-flat business seats with direct aisle access and a window-view, or our next-generation economy cabin, our guests will enjoy a superior flying experience in Etihad’s signature style,” he said.

On the A321LR, guests flying between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata will experience the latest cabin innovations, with two enclosed first suites with sliding doors for privacy; 14 lie-flat business seats each with direct-aisle access and window facing, and 144 ergonomically designed economy seats with 4K touchscreens. In July,

Etihad took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft scheduled to join its expanding fleet, with a second A321LR joining the

fleet in August.