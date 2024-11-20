Escalating prices: Task Force inspects three city markets

Kolkata: With the price of vegetables, potatoes and onions skyrocketing, the state Task Force conducted inspections on Tuesday in several markets in the city to assess the situation.

There were complaints from a section of customers that the price of vegetables was going up in various markets causing serious inconveniences for them. It was also alleged that prices of several essential commodities varied from one market to another. The state Task Force, led by Rabindranath Koley, visited three markets in the city — Manicktala, Bagmari and Gurudas market.

They interacted with the vendors as well as the customers in these markets. They were, however, convinced that there was no major difference in the price of vegetables in different markets. The members of the task force found that potato prices in these markets remained between Rs 35-40 per kg. In Koley Market, the onions were sold in some of the retail shops at Rs 50-55 per kg. However, in North Kolkata’s Baranagar Market onions were being sold at Rs 80 per kg.

There was a difference in the price of onions in various markets. According to the state task force, a bag of onions was brought in at Koley market on Monday at Rs 1,600 whereas the vendors in Manicktala market bought onions at Rs 2,700 per bag. As a result, there was a difference in the price of onions in the markets, a member of the task force observed.

Onions are supplied to the state mostly from Maharashtra’s Nasik and Madhya Pradesh. Due to excessive rainfall in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the crops were damaged. Consequently, the price of onions has gone up in the markets.

“The price will, however, be brought under control within the next 3-4 days. Onions will be dispatched in all the markets at lower prices as a result the price will invariably go down. Even the price of potatoes will go down in the markets. New potatoes are yet to enter the markets.

The vendors are buying potatoes at Rs 30-32 per kg in various markets. The scenario will change soon,” a member of the task force said.

According to the task force, the vegetables of the winter will soon enter the markets and hence the price will go down.