Escalating prices of select vegetables: CS holds task force meet

Kolkata: Following the directives of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held an urgent task force meeting at Nabanna with the concerned Departments, senior police officers, various Market Traders’ Associations, Bazaar Samities, Poultry Federation and Cold Storage Associations after there has been an acute shortage of in the supply of vegetables triggered by long dry spell in several parts of the country.

“Due to the long dry spell in many parts of the country, there has been a low crop yield of vegetables leading to an acute shortage in their supply from states such as Karnataka. The problem has further intensified due to the recent rains that have disrupted the transportation and supply chain of vegetables. As a result, a sudden rise in prices of select vegetables like tomato, bhindi, karela, brinjal etc. in the wholesale and retail markets of the state has been observed over the last 7-10 days,” reads a press statement.

The Task Force decided to improve arrivals of the vegetable items at the wholesale markets and ensure quick distribution. The Enforcement Branch will monitor retail market prices so that traders do not hoard or make quick profit at retail/wholesale markets. State government is happy to announce that the Sufal Bangla prices are lower by at least 20- 25% (at least Rs. 5 per kg less) compared to the retail markets in case of these vegetables.

Around 480 Sufal Bangla outlets are already operational and another 50 outlets, in and around Kolkata, shall start operations immediately.