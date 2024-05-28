ER’s Sealdah Division to run special EMU trains for polling personnel

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) will run special EMU trains from Diamond Harbour, Canning and Namkhana to Sealdah (South) on intervening night of June 1 and June 2 to facilitate movement of polling personnel after the completion of Parliamentary general election 2024.



The last phase is going to take place on June 1 and the date of counting will be on June 4. The District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas had requested the Sealdah Division to run the special EMU trains. Accordingly, they will ply Diamond Harbour to Sealdah special which will depart from Diamond Harbour at 1 am and reach Sealdah at 2:27 am.

Similarly, the Canning to Sealdah special will depart from Canning at 1 am and reach Sealdah at 2:05 am. The Namkhana-Sealdah special will leave Namkhana at 11:45 pm and arrive at Sealdah at 2:20 am. Moreover, 34165 Budge Budge-Sealdah EMU locals will leave Budge Budge at 12:30 am instead of 12:05 am on June 2. These specials will stop at all enroute stations, including Flag and Halt stations.