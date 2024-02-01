ER’s Sealdah Division to provide additional stoppages for passenger and local trains for Madhyamik examination

The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway will provide additional stoppages for passenger and local trains running between 8 am to 9:45 am and 1 pm to 2:30 pm for the convenience of Madhyamik examinees.

The ER notified that local and passenger trains will stop at Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara, Payradanga and Jalalkhali halt stations in Sealdah-Ranaghat-Krishnanagar section. In Barasat-Bongaon section, additional stoppages will be at Sanhati and Bibhuti Bhushan halt stations.

The Madhyamik examination 2024 will take place from February 2 to February 12. This year, the timing for Madhyamik has been shifted. Exams will be

held from 9:45 am to 1 pm instead of 11:45 am to 3 pm. Challenging the time change, a writ

petition was filed in Calcutta High Court. Justice Biswajit Basu has pulled up the authorities for the lack of proper explanation on the time change. However, the Court decided not to interfere with the Board’s decision to reschedule.

All modes of transport

including government and private buses, trains, autos and totos will be made available

for the candidates, teachers

and staff associated with the upcoming Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination from 5 am to 10 am to ensure their smooth transit, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had said.

It was decided that like every year, transport arrangements will be made to ensure that no candidates and teachers appearing for Madhyamik or Higher Secondary face any trouble while reaching the allotted centres and returning home. The timing of the examination has been preponed. ‘There is no problem because earlier examinations used to take place from 10 am only. In between, the timing was changed and again the exams timings have been shifted to the first half. From 5 am to 10 am, across Bengal, rail, metro rail, bus and ferry services will remain operational. Local level vehicles like tracker, auto, toto will also have to ply. There has been talks on increasing the train frequency between 5 am to 10 am. Furthermore, there were talks to reduce the galloping trains during the mentioned period. Letters are being sent to all bus, auto and toto unions to increase their services,’ Minister told the media.