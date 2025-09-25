ER’s Sealdah Division gears up for festive rush

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER) has taken several measures relating to passengers’ convenience and security aspects for the festive season.

On Thursday during a Press conference, ER authorities informed that to cater to the additional rush of the passengers during the Puja days, a total of 31 new Puja Special EMU services will be operated. Also, to manage the rush of the passengers reaching Sealdah by train, several dedicated exit gates have been marked. These apart, to streamline the flow of pandal-hoppers and suburban travellers, ER authorities will open a gate styled as Prafulla Dwar, a dedicated entrance to the Sealdah Railway Station platform number 1. This new gate will help reduce congestion at the main station entrances and provide easier, more convenient access for passengers, especially those heading towards the Main Line.

Keeping in mind passengers’ convenience, nine new booking counters will be operational to handle the high volume of ticket sales, including seven for general passengers, one for women and one for specially-abled persons. Further, three new Automated Ticket Vending Machines will be installed. To speed up the ticketing process, QR code-based tickets are being introduced.

The RPF personnel have been deployed with special arrangements to combat various security threats. Special focus has been given to crowded areas and late-night services. It has also been informed by the ER authorities that the RPF team will work in close coordination with local police and volunteers.