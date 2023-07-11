ER’s Sealdah Div holds interactive session with family members of locopilots, assistant locopilots

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division conducted an interactive session with loco pilots and assistant loco pilots along with their family members regarding behavioural patterns to be followed to ensure mental stability amongst LPs and ALPs.



Safety in train operations depends upon skill, performance and alertness of the Loco Pilots, who have been given the responsibility of driving a train duly following certain set of safety rules. Though ‘Signal Passed At Danger’ (SPAD) is classified as an indicative accident, it has the potential of getting converted into a consequential accident,according to Eastern Railway.

According to officials the interactive session was conducted with an aim to check instances of motor men disregarding red signals. A film was shown on SPAD to the family members. Several remedial measures were suggested to the family members for increasing mental alertness of the crew. Family members were sensitised regarding the importance of proper rest and sound sleep for restoration of physical and mental vigour.

Crew members were also advised to perform mental exercises on a regular basis to enhance cognitive abilities and in turn increase level of alertness, physical exercise to eliminate the risk of fatigue at work, importance of good food habits and balanced nutrition for agility and alertness.

Similarly, Metro authorities organised counselling sessions of the family members of Motormen in order to make them aware about the working conditions in Metro as well as know their grievances. The Electrical Engineering Department organised the first such session at the Training Institute of Noapara on July 9. Metro authorities have planned to organise more such counselling sessions in the coming days in order to interact with the family members of all Motormen.