ER’s Ranaghat–Krishnanagar third line project gets Rly Board nod

Kolkata: The Railway Board has approved the construction of a third Railway line between Ranaghat and Krishnanagar City in Bengal, under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER). The 26-kilometre-long project, estimated to cost Rs 474.09 crore, is now in the final stage of sanction, according to ER authorities.

ER officials confirmed that the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Railway Board, along with the Members for Infrastructure, Operations & Business Development, and Finance, have already endorsed the proposal and placed it for final approval by the Union Minister of Railways.

The project has been identified under Indian Railways’ ‘Mission 3000 MT’ initiative and is proposed under the broader programme for capacity augmentation through multitracking, flyovers and bypass lines. The proposed third line is expected to significantly ease congestion on one of Bengal’s busiest suburban and freight corridors, which currently operates at 113.8 per cent line capacity on the Ranaghat–Krishnanagar City double-line section. This is projected to rise to 169 per cent by 2028–29. The route forms part of the crucial Ranaghat–Murshidabad–Lalgola corridor, while Ranaghat station is also located on the Kolkata–Gede (Bangladesh border) section.

Seven stations and four major bridges are planned along the new alignment. The project also aims to enhance suburban connectivity and facilitate increased freight movement, including cross-border trade via the Gede–Darshana route into Bangladesh.

Following the commissioning of the Nasipur Bridge over the Ganges between Azimganj and Murshidabad, additional freight traffic of commodities such as fertilisers, stones and containers is expected to be diverted to this section.

The commissioning of two goods sheds at Dhubulia and Murshidabad in March 2024, along with the upcoming coaching terminal at Behrampore Court, is also expected to further increase traffic in the region.

The third line is seen as a crucial measure to efficiently manage this anticipated growth. Designed for completion within three years, the project has a projected Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of 10.47 per cent and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 27.16 per cent over a 30-year lifecycle. Railway officials believe it will enhance punctuality, reduce operational delays and contribute to the socio-economic development of Nadia district and adjoining areas.