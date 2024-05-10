ER’s passenger earning in 2023-24 increase to Rs 3575.31 crore

Kolkata: In 2023-24, Eastern Railway (ER) created a record passenger earning of Rs 3575.31 crore surpassing the previous highest of Rs 3280.99 crore in the financial year 2022-23. The total number of passengers in the year 2023-24 recorded 1150.96 million compared to 1097.20 million in 2022-2023.

The passenger revenue of Eastern Railway showing a steady increase from 2022-2023. Crossing the earlier boundary of Rs 3000 crore per annum. In 2022-23, Eastern Railway earned Rs 3280.99 crore which was a big leap from Rs 2130.57 crore of passenger revenue in 2021-22.

Both suburban and non-suburban revenue have recorded a significant increase in the financial year 2023-24, according to Railways. The suburban revenue in 2023-24 stood at Rs 635.80 crore compared to Rs 608.65 crore during 2022-23, thus recording a 4.46 per cent increase.

Non-Suburban passenger revenue (including PRS and Non-PRS) recorded an increase of 10.25 per cent. The non-suburban passenger revenue of Eastern Railway amounting to Rs 2672.34 crore in 2022-23 increased to Rs 2946.22 crore in 2023-24.

The volume of passengers has also increased in the financial year 2023-24. The number of total passengers in Eastern Railway increased by 4.90 per cent. The suburban passengers recorded an increase of 4.19 per cent and non-suburban passengers’ volume showed an 8.75 per cent increase. The non-suburban passengers over Eastern Railway recorded 186.34 million in 2023-2024 compared to 171.34 million in 2022-2023 and the Suburban passenger volume increased to 964.62 million in 2023-24 compared to 925.86 in 2022-23. Eastern Railway in April this year also marked a record increase in passenger revenue by 19.17 per cent in comparison to April last year. The passenger revenue in the month of April in the FY 2023-2024 stood at Rs 1072.99 crore compared to Rs 900.37 crore earned in April 2023.The number of passengers in Eastern Railway has also increased by about two per cent. The total number of passengers in April 2024 recorded as 95.24 million compared to 93.47 million in the month of April 2023.