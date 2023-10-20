ER’s Howrah Division to ply additional EMU services for Puja

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s (ER) Howrah Division will operate eight additional EMU Special train services from the intervening night of Saptami and Ashtami (October 21 and October 22) till Navami and Dashami (October 23 and October 24) for Bandel, Tarakeswar and Burdwan (via Main and Chord Line).



One pair of Howrah-Burdwan via Bandel and Howrah-Burdwan via Dankuni each will be plied. Apart from this, one pair of Howrah-Bandel EMU special, Sheoraphuli-Tarakeswar EMU special will also be plied by the Railway.

Meanwhile, Sealdah Division plans to operate 18 additional suburban special train services during Durga Puja starting from Panchami (October 19) night till intervening night of Navami and Dashami (October 23 and October 24). The South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to run three pairs of special trains towards MGR Chennai Central, Secunderabad and Puri.

Moreover, Sealdah Division in coordination with the Scout and Guides, St. John Ambulance, Civil defence, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and senior Railway officers will be taking steps to ensure safety and efficient crowd management. Scouts and guides will be stationed at Sealdah, Bidhannagar, Dum Dum, Nahati and Kalyani platforms for assisting travellers, providing information and ensuring orderly movement of crowds.

St. John Ambulance will deploy teams equipped with first-aid facilities and ambulances on standby to address any medical emergency that may arise during the festivities. Meanwhile, CCTV surveillance has been increased across the Sealdah Division, with dedicated RPF teams continuously monitoring the feeds. Railway officers and security personnel will be patrolling platforms, footbridges, and critical areas, ensuring the safety of travellers.

The Eastern Railway has also announced regulation of Circular Railway trains to facilitate immersion of idols of Durga, Laxmi and Kali. Train services will be regulated from 2 pm to 7 am from October 24 to October 27, October 29, October 30, November 13 to November 16.