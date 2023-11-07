‘ER’s Howrah Division earns about Rs 10.3 crore during Puja’

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s (ER) Howrah Division recorded a whopping earning of Rs 10.3 crore in seven days during



Durga Puja.

The number of passengers recorded this year in the mentioned duration also increased by 3.65 per cent as compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the Sealdah Division earned around Rs 11 crore during the Puja days from passenger services. Around 2000 security personnel were deputed round-the-clock to avoid any incidents.

“Operating department introduced special Puja trains, ensure punctuality even with increased frequency and volume of passengers,” an official said.

While the side earnings of the Division have also increased by 8.96 per cent this year between October 18 to October 24 compared to the previous year’s

Puja days.

“Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division delivered exemplary service through focus on customer satisfaction during one of the busiest periods of the year i.e. Durga Puja, streamlined ticketing and customer services, effectively handled the surge in passengers during the festival period, the team showcased the best of its abilities in handling the increased rush. All the important stations were manned by inspectors round-the-clock,” a Railway official said.