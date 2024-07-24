ER’s Howrah Div begins medical assistance services for on-board passengers

Kolkata: In a significant move by the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER), real-time medical assistance services have been started for on-board passengers from July 18 on trial basis.



According to ER authorities, if any on-board passengers suddenly fall ill, they have to wait till the next stoppage of the train to get medical assistance. Sometimes, the patient’s health deteriorates for not getting immediate medical attention. To solve the problem, ER Howrah Division has started a trial run of real time medical assistance for on board passengers of all trains originating from Howrah Railway Station from July 18.

For the purpose, Divisional Railway Hospital, Howrah will function round-the-clock with a doctor who will provide the medical assistance.

This service is strictly on demand-basis. To avail the service, one has to approach the on-board ticket checking staff or the train manager who will call a helpline number of

the hospital.

After sharing the issue, an audio-video call will be arranged between the doctor and the patient. After the consultation is over, the attending doctor will send a prescription in writing to the train manager of the ticket checking staff’s mobile phone. Also, necessary medicines will be given by the said staff who will be carrying a pouch containing required medicine for the use of passengers.

If the attending doctor feels that the patient needs to be examined physically depending on the seriousness of the medical issue or if suggested by the train manager, then the doctor providing telemedicine may issue an advice for attending in-person to the doctor of the next stoppage of the train where such facility is available.

However, to avail this facility the passenger will have to pay the cost of medicines along with an amount of Rs 100 as consultation fee.