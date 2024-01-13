Error-free evaluation: Madhyamik Board to hold orientation of head examiners

Kolkata: In its efforts to ensure that there are minimum mistakes during the evaluation of answer scripts of the Madhyamik examination, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold orientation of the head examiners from next week.



About 600 head examiners categorised in four zones across the state will come under the aegis of this orientation. There will be a day’s workshop in each zone.

The move by WBBSE assumes significance in the backdrop of 25 per cent of new head examiners to be involved in the evaluation of answer scripts this year.

The Board has barred 150 examiners and 7 head examiners for their lackadaisical approach in the evaluation of answer scripts of the last year’s Madhyamik examination.

According to sources in WBBSE, several mistakes had cropped up during the evaluation.

It has been found that the marks of seven examinees have gone up by over 10 while in the case of one, the marks have gone up by 30. Several mistakes were detected simply in addition to marks.

“Our aim is to minimize errors in the evaluation of the answer scripts for the interest of the students who will be appearing for the Madhyamik examination this year. We want answer scripts to be evaluated competently and efficiently,” Ramanuj Ganguly, President of WBBSE said.

The Madhyamik examination 2024 is slated to start from February 2 and as per registration the total number of examinees will be around 10 lakhs.

After the examination, the Board will hold a meeting with its subject experts regarding model answers of each subject-wise question paper so that they can spell out to

the evaluators on how they should go about in checking of the scripts.