Erosion: State govt plans flood shield for Midnapore villages

Kolkata: The Bengal government has initiated an emergency flood protection work along the left bank of the Kangsabati River in West Midnapore, following severe erosion caused by intense rainfall and high river discharge between July 14 and 18.

The move comes in response to the growing threat of inundation in low-lying areas during the ongoing monsoon season.

Sources confirmed that a tender has been floated by the Irrigation and Waterways Directorate for urgent mitigation work in three vulnerable locations under the 3 No. Manidaha Gram Panchayat in the Midnapore Sadar block. The affected areas—Mouza Manidaha, Tentulia and Rerapal—fall within the jurisdiction of the Gurguripal Police Station.

It was learnt that the riverbank in these areas was significantly weakened during the mid-July spell of heavy rain, which led to high water

discharge from the Kangsabati River. The erosion raised the risk of flooding in adjoining villages, prompting swift administrative action. The upcoming work is expected to stabilise the embankments and provide relief to residents living along the river. The state plans to reinforce a total of 950 metres of riverbank, which includes 300 metres in Manidaha, 250 metres in Tentulia and 400 metres in Rerapal.

Irrigation department sources said the works have been categorised as urgent flood protection and mitigation measures aimed at reducing the vulnerability of local populations.

Each project is scheduled to be completed within ten days from the date of commencement.

The estimated combined cost of the works is slightly over Rs 30 lakh. Funding will be provided under the State Development Scheme (SDS).

The project is part of the state government’s broader monsoon preparedness plan and reflects its emphasis on rapid infrastructure response to weather-related vulnerabilities, it was highlighted.