Erosion protection work begins at Mahananda riverbank in Itahar

Raiganj: A long-awaited erosion protection project along the Mahananda riverbank at Barodanga village under Itahar Police Station in North Dinajpur district has finally commenced. The work, sanctioned by the state Irrigation department, involves boulder piling across a one-kilometre stretch from Barodanga Haatkhola to Barodanga Graveyard in Surun-II Gram Panchayat. More than Rs 3.35 crore has been allocated by the state government for the initiative, aimed at safeguarding homes, farmland and public property vulnerable to river erosion.

Musaraf Hossain, MLA of Itahar, laid the foundation stone at Barodanga market on Sunday evening, marking the formal beginning of the project. Local residents, who have faced severe soil erosion and crop damage for years, expressed relief and satisfaction at the long-overdue step.

Mansur Ali, a resident of Barodanga, said: “Every year after heavy rainfall, the water level of the Mahananda rises sharply, flooding our village and damaging our crops. Over the last few years, large portions of agricultural land have been swallowed by the river. Houses, the graveyard and even the primary school were threatened by erosion. We have repeatedly urged our public representatives for protection work. Our MLA has finally responded and we are very happy that such a large-scale erosion prevention project has begun.”

MLA Musaraf Hossain stated that the project addresses a longstanding demand of the villagers and stated: “Two years ago, we sought funds from the state government for boulder piling work along the Mahananda riverbank. The Irrigation department has now allotted Rs. 3.35 crore for a one-kilometre stretch and the work began on Monday evening.

We are optimistic about completing the project within the next six months. The initiative will protect the property and livelihood of nearly 1,000 families living in the region. Very soon, similar erosion control work will be undertaken at two more locations in Itahar.”