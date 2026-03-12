Erosion-hit families in Malda threaten to boycott 2026 polls

Malda: Anger is mounting among hundreds of families displaced by the erosion of the river Ganga in Ratua of Malda district, with many now threatening to boycott the 2026 Assembly elections. The erosion-hit residents, who have lost their homes and farmlands to the advancing river, have accused the Union government of failing to take effective steps to control the erosion and ensure their rehabilitation.



Nearly 500 displaced families are currently living in temporary shelters along the Balarampur embankment near the Nakkatti bridge in Ratua-1 block. With no permanent houses and minimal facilities, they are surviving under torn tarpaulins and makeshift s

tructures built with bamboo and mats.

The residents say their lives have been turned upside down as the Ganga gradually changed its course over the past decade, moving from the Jharkhand hills towards the plains of Bengal and eroding several villages in Ratua. Large stretches of farmland, houses, orchards and livestock have already been swallowed by the river.

“Once we had land, houses and everything needed to live with dignity. Today we are living like refugees on the embankment,” said Sudhin Mondal, a resident of Mahanandatola village. “The state government is trying to control erosion, but the Union government has done nothing. If the Centre does not take steps to stop the erosion, we will boycott the 2026 election.”

Many residents claim that they have been forced to change addresses repeatedly as the river kept advancing. Despite losing their homes, several have retained their names on the voter list using their previous addresses that are now submerged. Villages in areas such as Mahanandatola and Bilaimari have been severely affected. While some families managed to move to towns or stay with relatives in Chanchal, Harishchandrapur and other areas, those with no alternatives have taken shelter on the embankment.

“We are tired of empty promises. Every election, leaders promise rehabilitation and houses, but nothing changes,” said another displaced resident. “This time our demand is clear — stop the erosion and rehabilitate us first, then we will vote.”

The erosion victims have also said they are prepared to move the Calcutta High Court to demand justice. According to them, they will seek legal intervention if the authorities fail to address their demands for erosion control and permanent rehabilitation.

Ratua-1 Block Development Officer Subrata Ball said the administration has already raised the issue with higher authorities. “The problem of Ganga erosion is very serious and requires a permanent solution at the national level.

The Union government needs to take major steps to address it,” he said.

He added that affected families have applied for houses under government housing schemes and their applications have been forwarded to the district administration through the Chanchal subdivision. The block administration has also requested the land department to identify land so that displaced families can be rehabilitated with land pattas.