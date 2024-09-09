ER urges public to report violations

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) is calling on the public and passengers to actively report any unauthorised activities, such as cooking on platforms.



The authorities also urged people to exercise extreme caution and avoid using fire or flammable materials at stations and near railway tracks.

This appeal comes in the wake of a fire that broke out at a tea stall adjacent to platform 1 at Ghutiari Sharif Station on September 8.

Similar incidents have occurred at other stations, including Netra on the Diamond Harbour section and Halishahar station a few months back.

ER has issued a strong statement against unauthorised stalls at station premises, citing them as a potential threat to passenger safety.

According to the railway authorities, These stalls often operate illegally, using unauthorised power connections and hazardous cooking methods. The railway authority has organized awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers posed by these stalls.

ER also stated that despite trying they has faced challenges in removing them without adequate support from local police.

Eastern Railway is also seeking the cooperation of local police and public representatives to assist in the eviction of unauthorized shops from station premises.