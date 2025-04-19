ER urges cooperation for completion of Tarakeswar-Bishnupur Rail line

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has renewed its appeal to local communities and state authorities for cooperation to ensure the quick completion of the long-delayed Tarakeswar-Bishnupur Railway line. The 82.5-km project, aimed at boosting connectivity across key religious and cultural locations in the state, has been stalled since 2017 due to local opposition at Bhaba Dighi in Hooghly’s Goghat area.

So far, 72.07 km — about 87 per cent of the project — has been completed and commissioned. Train services are already operational between Bishnupur and Jairambati. Construction work at Kamarpukur station is also in full swing, with track laying, station sheds, lighting, water lines and an overbridge almost complete. The remaining 10.43-km stretch between Goghat and Joyrambati is expected to be completed within the current financial year.

However, progress has been hindered by resistance from locals over a 900-metre section that crosses part of Bhaba Dighi, a water body. According to ER officials, The disputed area comprises three acres out of a total 17.5 acres of the water body, which has already been acquired by the Railway. They added that the alignment was chosen based on various factors and cannot be altered. In March, the Calcutta High Court directed both the state government and the Eastern Railway to resolve the matter and resume construction within three months.

The court also instructed the Hooghly Superintendent of Police and state authorities to provide necessary support, including adequate security, to facilitate the pending work.

Despite the directive, construction has yet to resume. A Railway construction team recently visited the site but had to withdraw after facing renewed opposition

from locals. Eastern Railway officials have reiterated the significance of the project, highlighting its potential to enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism, and stimulate local economies. Once completed, the line will connect Tarakeswar, Joyrambati, Kamarpukur and Bishnupur — locations of religious and historical importance.

Currently, the journey from Howrah to Bishnupur requires a train ride to Goghat (about 2.5 hours), followed by road travel. Alternatively, the bus journey from Howrah to Bishnupur takes over five hours. With the new rail link, the entire journey is expected to take around three hours.

The EMU train fare is estimated at Rs 30, compared to Rs 150 by bus. Delays have already led to a cost overrun of Rs 270 crore and a time overrun of seven years. Eastern Railway has stated it is fully prepared to resume work and is coordinating with the state administration. It has also launched efforts to raise public awareness about the benefits of the project and has once again urged all stakeholders to extend their support.