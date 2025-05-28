ER urges bloggers, YouTubers to refrain from taking photos, videos of rly stations

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway has urged bloggers and YouTubers not to take any detailed photograph or videography of stations under its jurisdiction for the interest of national security.

The authorities concerned will enhance surveillance and ensure that no one can take detailed photos of important stations, which serve as connecting links, an official said. The appeal from the Eastern Railway authorities comes days after a Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on the charge of passing on sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

“Restrictions on taking photos or videos of station premises and platforms are in place. Now, we have decided to step up surveillance with emerging situations and security alerts across the country,” the ER spokesperson said.

“Our request to bloggers and YouTubers is to not undertake such activities any more. The stress had been necessitated as security cannot be compromised,” he said. The news media or channels can take photos of events on the station premises but no common man is allowed to do

so, he explained.