ER updates timetable: New train schedules effective from Jan 1

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has updated its train timetable, which will take effect on January 1, 2025. The revisions include significant changes in the timings of numerous mail and express trains, passenger trains and local trains, as well as the introduction of new services, train renumbering and diversions.

Uday Shankar Jha, principal chief commercial manager of ER, explained that the timetable revisions are the result of year-long maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. These improvements, including the addition of new third and fourth lines in various sections, aim to streamline operations, reduce travel times and enhance overall efficiency. The reduction in journey time is expected to increase operational flexibility, which will allow for the accommodation of more trains in the near future. Key changes under the new timetable include the introduction of a new local service between Krishnanagar and Ranaghat. Additionally, two Howrah-Singur local trains will be extended, one reaching Tarakeswar and the other Haripal, to better meet commuter demand in the suburban section. The timings of 42 important mail and express trains have been adjusted to provide faster services. In addition, 72 mail and express trains will be sped up, reducing their journey times by 5 to 55 minutes. Eight passenger trains, including EMU, MEMU and DEMU services, will experience shorter travel times ranging from 6 to 20 minutes.

Furthermore, starting January 1, a total of 86 passenger trains, 44 DEMU services and 146 MEMU services will operate under new numbers.