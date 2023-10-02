ER updates its train time table

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has updated its train time table which came into effect from Sunday. Major changes in timings of Mail or Express, passenger trains and local trains as well as introduction of new trains have been incorporated in the new time table.



Four new EMU locals — Sealdah to Budge Budge, Budge Budge to Sealdah, Sealdah to Baruipur, Baruipur to Sealdah — have been introduced.

Around 70 Mail or Express trains and 121 EMU, MEMU, DEMU, Passenger will be speeded up to reduce their journey time upto 105 minutes. For instance, Howrah–Jamalpur Kaviguru Express speeding up by 45 minutes, Sealdah –New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express speeding up by 15 minutes, Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express speeding up by 15 minutes and Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express speeding up by 8 minutes, among others.

According to officials, this revision brings major improvement in train timings and boost in the speed of Mail or Express trains.

“Thanks to dedicated maintenance work carried out throughout the year and the commissioning of the 3rd/4th line in various sections across Eastern Railway, passengers can look forward to faster and more efficient train journeys. The upgrades in infrastructure and tracks will significantly reduce travel times, making rail travel and even more attractive options,” Eastern Railway stated.