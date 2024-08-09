ER to run Puja special trains

Kolkata: Apprehending the rush of passengers during Durga Puja days, Eastern Railway (ER) has generated 1,79,000 berths by running nine pairs of Puja special trains. According to ER, the authorities have taken this initiative like other years to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, ensuring convenient and comfortable transportation options for the travellers. Keeping the demand for travel during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath, ER has already decided to run nine special trains in various directions to meet the high demand. These trains will help passengers who wish to travel and return home from their workplaces across different parts of the country during the festive season.

These special trains will depart from key stations, including Malda Town, Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol and will touch the major destinations like Udhna, Khatipura, Gorakhpur, Raxaul and Anand Vihar.

The booking of the tickets for these puja special trains have been made available through the Public Reservation System (PRS) and online.