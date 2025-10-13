ER to run 952 festive special trains for Diwali & Chhath rush

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) will operate 952 trips of special trains across its network to manage the anticipated surge of passengers travelling home for Diwali and Chhath. The initiative aims to ensure smoother and more comfortable travel during the peak festive season.

According to ER authorities, 301 trips will run between October 5 and 20 for Diwali, followed by 144 trips between October 21 and 27 for Chhath. Another 507 trips will operate from October 28 to November 30 to facilitate the return journey of passengers after the festivities.

The special trains will originate from major stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Asansol and Malda Town, connecting key destinations across the country including Raxaul, Patna, Gorakhpur, New Jalpaiguri, Digha, Madhubani, Lumding, Maltipatpur, Charlapalli, Anand Vihar Terminal, Lucknow, Khatipura, Vadodara and Udhna.

ER officials said lakhs of additional berths and seats have been created to accommodate the festive rush.

To manage the expected crowd, Eastern Railway has put in place extensive crowd control and safety measures. Holding areas have been identified at important stations to reduce congestion on platforms, while officers and supervisors will be stationed round-the-clock at control rooms and key locations for real-time monitoring. Scouts and Guides, Civil Defence volunteers and additional security personnel have been deployed to assist passengers and maintain order.

The punctuality of the special trains is being closely monitored and passenger amenities such as drinking water and food facilities are being inspected to ensure availability throughout the festive period.

Eastern Railway has appealed to passengers to follow safety norms during travel. Travellers have been advised not to carry inflammable articles, avoid leaning out of train compartments, and refrain from crossing railway tracks—instead using foot overbridges or designated crossings. Passengers have also been urged to maintain cleanliness at stations and onboard trains.