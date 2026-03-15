ER to run 28 special trains between March 16 to 20

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will run 28 EMU special trains between March 16 and March 20 to manage the rush of devotees travelling to Thakurnagar for the Matua Mahamela. It has also announced additional stoppages for 66 EMU local trains at 13 stations across the Sealdah and Howrah divisions.

Special trains of Sealdah Division will run between Thakurnagar and Gede, Lalgola, Canning and Namkhana, stopping at all stations on both the up and down lines.

On March 16, four special trains will leave for Thakurnagar — from Gede at 11.20 am via Ranaghat–Bangaon, from Lalgola at 4.50 am via Ranaghat–Bangaon, from Canning at 6.35 am via Ballygunge–Dumdum and from Namkhana at 5 am via Ballygunge–Dumdum.

On March 17 and 18, the same four services will reach Thakurnagar, while return specials will leave for Gede at 4.35 pm, Lalgola at 3.45 pm, Canning at 5 pm and Namkhana at 4.05 pm.

On March 19 and 20, two services from Lalgola and Namkhana will reach Thakurnagar in the morning, with return trains leaving in the afternoon for both destinations.

Separately, 66 EMU local trains will receive additional stoppages at 13 stations in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions following public demand.

Bathna Krittibus Halt on the Sealdah–Santipur section will receive five additional stoppages, Jalalkhali Halt on

the Sealdah–Krishnanagar

section will receive nine additional stoppages and Bisharpara Kodalia will have six new

stoppages. Islampara station

on the Howrah–Katwa section will receive 22 additional stoppages.