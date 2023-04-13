ER to run 2 spl trains to New Jalpaiguri

The Eastern Railway (ER) will run two summer special trains to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) from Howrah and Sealdah, one each.

According to railway officials, the special train will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

The ER will run 03027 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Summer Special, which will leave Howrah at 11:40 pm on every Wednesday between April 19 to June 28.

It will reach NJP at 10:45 am. The other train will be 03103 Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Summer Special, which will leave Sealdah at 11:40 pm on every Saturday between April 15 to June 24. It will reach NJP at 10:45 am.