ER to regulate Circular Railway train movements for 11 days

Kolkata: Eastern Railways’ (ER) Sealdah Division will regulate Circular Railway train movements for a total of 11 days, starting from Mahalaya on October 2 and extending until Diwali. This decision, made in response to a request from the state administration, aims to manage the Mahalaya Tarpan and the immersion of Durga, Laxmi and Kali idols.

In October, Circular Railway services will be regulated for seven days and in November for four days. Nearly 40 train services will be affected, including the cancellation of nine local trains. Seven local trains of the Circular Railway will be short terminated at Kolkata Station and from the same station, seven trains will be short originated. One train will be short terminated at Barasat, and two locals at Ballygunge. Additionally, two locals will be short originated from Ballygunge station.

One local train will be diverted and short terminated at Sealdah (North) station and one will be short originated from the same station. Two locals will be diverted and short terminated at Ballygunge, and another two will be short originated from Ballygunge. Two locals will be diverted via the Kankurgachi Road Junction-Ballygunge route to Majherhat, one will run via a diverted route from Majherhat.