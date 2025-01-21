ER to operate spl trains for T20 match at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic for the International Twenty-20 cricket match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the operation of two additional 12-coach EMU trains on Wednesday to accommodate the large crowds.

The special services, scheduled to run late into the night, will help facilitate the return of spectators after the match.

The trains will operate between Princep Ghat and Barasat and between BBD Bag and Baruipur.

The Princep Ghat-Barasat special train will depart from Princep Ghat at 11:50 pm on 22 January and is expected to reach Barasat by 1 am the following day.

Meanwhile, the BBD Bag-Baruipur special will leave BBD Bag at 12:02 am on the intervening night of 22-23 January, arriving at Baruipur by 1:32 am. Both trains will halt at all stations along their respective routes.