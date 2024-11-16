ER to operate special trains for WBPSC Clerkship Examination

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has arranged special local train services in the Howrah-Burdwan section on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, to accommodate candidates participating in the WBPSC Clerkship (PART-I) Examination, 2023, scheduled for those days.

A total of 44 special trains will be operated over the two days, with 14 trains running on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. These special trains will run via Dankuni and Bandel, making stops enroute.

On Saturday, three special trains will depart from Howrah for Burdwan: two will travel via Dankuni and one via Bandel. In the reverse direction, three trains will operate from Burdwan to Howrah, with the same routing pattern. Additionally, six special trains — three Up and three Down — will run between Howrah and Memari via Bandel, and two local trains will operate between Bandel and Memari. Sunday’s schedule includes six special trains operating on the same routes as Saturday between Howrah and Burdwan, with an additional eight special services between Howrah and Bandel. Six trains will run between Howrah and Memari via Bandel, while two trains will be operated between Bandel and Memari, and two more between Howrah and Srirampur. Another six services will be operated between Howrah and Sheoraphuli, and two will run between Howrah and Baruipara.

Earlier, the Kolkata Metro Railway announced a change to its service schedule for the same weekend to accommodate WBPSC Clerkship Examination candidates. On November 17, the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line) will begin operations at 7 am instead of the usual 9 am start on Sundays. The Metro will run eight additional services between 7 am and 9 am at 30-minute intervals, increasing the total number of services from 130 to 138 for the day.