ER to operate five pairs of special trains in March

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has announced five pairs of special trains on different dates in March connecting Thakurnagar and Bangaon with long-distance destinations to facilitate passengers from Thakurnagar, Bangaon and Barasat areas.



The trains will run on the Kathgodam–Thakurnagar, Lumding–Bangaon, Alipurduar Junction–Bangaon, Jagdalpur–Thakurnagar and Kesinga–Thakurnagar routes.

The Kathgodam–Thakurnagar Special will leave Kathgodam on March 15 at 10 am, while the return service will depart from Thakurnagar at 10.20 am on March 18.

The Lumding–Bangaon Special will leave Lumding at 7.10 am on March 15, while the return Bangaon–Lumding Special will depart from Bangaon at 12.30 am

on March 19.

The Alipurduar Junction–Bangaon Special will leave Alipurduar Junction at 2.20 pm on March 15, while the return service will depart from Bangaon at 10.50 pm on March 18.

The Jagdalpur–Thakurnagar Special will leave Jagdalpur at 8 am on March 15, while the return service will depart from Thakurnagar at 6 pm on March 18.

The Kesinga–Thakurnagar Special will leave Kesinga at 4.10 pm on March 16, while the return Thakurnagar–Kesinga Special will depart from Thakurnagar at 8.30 pm on March 18.