ER steps up security amid heightened alert

Kolkata: In response to the prevailing emergent situation in the country, Eastern Railway (ER) has ramped up surveillance and safety protocols across its network to safeguard passengers and ensure uninterrupted operations.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local law enforcement, have intensified vigilance at major stations and key railway stretches under ER’s jurisdiction. According to an official statement, the Security department (RPF) has introduced several additional measures to strengthen the existing security framework. These include increased deployment of RPF and RPSF personnel at railway stations and level crossing gates, as well as routine patrolling along tracks and platforms to maintain a visible and active security presence.

Security screenings have been enhanced with the use of advanced equipment such as luggage scanners, parcel scanners and handheld metal detectors, while dog squads have been deployed at major stations and in key passenger areas, including Mail/Express and local trains. Particular attention is being paid to typically crowded areas like Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, cloakrooms, waiting halls, toilets and concourse areas. Night-time checks and intensified track patrolling are also being conducted in sensitive locations.