ER seeks traffic block to replace Banaras, Chandmari Road

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has sought the immediate intervention of the state government to grant a road traffic block to replace the Banaras and Chandmari Road Over Bridges near Howrah station, warning that the deteriorating structures pose risks to public safety and train operations.

Railway officials said technical inspections have found both bridges to be in a critical condition. They cautioned that continued delay in approving traffic diversion could force the simultaneous closure of the two bridges if they are declared unsafe, severely affecting road connectivity around the

station area.

According to ER, the Banaras Road Over Bridge requires about four months of uninterrupted work for its replacement before the monsoon, and the available working window is shrinking.

Officials said the Chandmari bridge is also structurally distressed. The approach spans, which fall under the state government’s jurisdiction, have developed longitudinal cracks and structural damage. There have also been incidents of pedestrians falling through broken portions maintained by the Public Works Department. Falling debris from the bridge also poses risks to trains running below.

Railway authorities said the work has been planned in phases to limit traffic disruption and that the project is fully funded by the Railways, with no financial burden on the state government. Railway officials said they are ready to begin work once clearance is granted and warned that under the Railway Act, the Railways may be compelled to close both bridges if the structures are found unfit for traffic.

“We are seeking to prevent a potentially catastrophic situation,” a senior ER official said. “The delay in activating the diversion plan earlier agreed upon with local police is bringing us close to a total collapse of connectivity in the region.”

A senior Howrah City Police official said the proposal is still under consideration. “If the Railways give a specific date, we will hold meetings and prepare traffic diversion plans so that the public does not face inconvenience,” the officer said, adding that arrangements will depend on discussions and an assessment of traffic conditions.