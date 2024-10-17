ER reports high train occupancy during Durga Puja festivities

Kolkata: Occupancy rates ranging from 185 to 100 per cent for trains to popular destinations once again confirms that from Bengalis to other travellers trains remain the top choice for travel during the Durga Puja festival.



According to Eastern Railway (ER) statistics, trains like the Kolkata-Agartala Garib Rath Express have recorded nearly 185 per cent occupancy, meaning berths were used several times throughout the journey. Similarly, the Kanchenjunga Express and the Jammu Tawi Express, witnessed around 180 per cent and 165 per cent occupancy, respectively, during the seven-day Puja period. The Kamrup Express recorded 168 per cent occupancy.

Other popular trains such as the Mumbai Mail, Howrah-Amritsar Mail, and the Amritsar-bound Akal Takht Express saw around 150 per cent occupancy, while the Purba Express and Upasana Express had occupancy rates of 140 per cent.

Trains connecting Kolkata to destinations like Malda, Digha, Radhikapur, Siliguri, and distant places such as Delhi and Guwahati were also in high demand. The Darjeeling Mail and Teesta Torsha Express recorded occupancy rates of 114 per cent and 125 per cent, respectively. The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, a modern high-speed train, had an occupancy rate of 105 per cent and the Sealdah-New Delhi Duronto Express saw 110 per cent occupancy.

The Kolkata-Puri special train exceeded 100 percent occupancy as well. “These figures clearly indicate that trains remain the first choice for travel during Durga Puja,” stated an Eastern Railway official.