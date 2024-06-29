ER removes bottleneck at Sainthia Station

Kolkata: Taking a seven-hour mega block on Thursday, Eastern Railway removed the bottleneck at Sainthia Station by dismantling the span number two of the existing Road Over Bridge (ROB) over line four, five and six.

The work involved removing a span consisting of open web semi through girders weighing approximately 50 MT, using a 240 MT capacity road crane and a standby crane of 220 MT. The next mega block, scheduled for June 30 will focus on dismantling span number one over the remaining three lines in the Up direction.

Initially, the OHE (Overhead Equipment) at Sainthia Station, erected in 2017, did not include provisions under the low-height ROB, resulting in a speed restriction of 20 kmph. Despite subsequent modifications in 2020, trains continued to face delays. During the recent block, a new conventional OHE was installed, eliminating the need to lower pantographs under the ROB and removing speed restrictions, thus facilitating smooth train movements.

“The removal of this operational bottleneck at Sainthia Station brings several benefits to passengers. Trains can now move more efficiently, reducing travel time and improving reliability. Passengers will experience fewer delays, resulting in a more comfortable and reliable travel experience,” ER authorities stated.