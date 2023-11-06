‘ER registers revenue growth of 12.10%’

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) registered a growth of 12.10 per cent as its total revenue earned from April to October this year increased by Rs 694.18 crore compared to last year’s revenue during the same period. In the current financial year from April to October, ER recorded a total revenue of Rs 6432.51 crore compared to Rs 5738.33 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.



The originating passenger traffic for the mentioned period this year was 653.464 million compared to the cumulative passenger traffic of 624.987 million during the corresponding period of last financial year. The ER has registered a growth of passenger traffic to the tune of 4.56 per cent in the current financial year.

According to them, the introduction of a number of Vande Bharat trains has also shifted the passenger preference to train routes as they are getting airline level comfort on wheels at lesser cost. Earlier, ER had shared that during peak Puja vacation days i.e. On October 16, October 17 and October 19, Vande Bharat Express recorded 100 per cent occupancy.

They have also arranged a standby additional Vande Bharat rake to be used incase of any technical glitch appearing in the existing rakes. This decision was taken following the recent incidents wherein the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat rake had to be replaced with Yuva Express rake due to technical reasons.

According to an official, Eastern Railway had appealed to the Railway Board for standby Vande Bharat rake which was accepted and accomplished. It will be utilised for Howrah-NJP, Howrah-Puri or Howrah-Patna in case of emergency.