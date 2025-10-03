ER refutes allegations of closed gate hindering rescue on Sept 27

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has refuted allegations that a closed level-crossing gate delayed the rescue of the injured fruit vendor, who, along with a couple, was run over by an express train near Shyamnagar on Panchami night (September 27).

The incident triggered local outrage, with residents alleging that an ambulance was delayed by the closed gate, forcing them to carry the injured some distance before arranging transport. Rejecting the claim, Eastern Railway, in a statement, said: “The closure of the level crossing did not delay the rescue attempt of the local people. The allegation is far from the fact. It was railway staff and RPF who immediately arranged for rescue and sending the injured to the hospital.”

Railway officials also cited video footage from that night, which, they said, revealed that the couple had detrained at Ichapur Station and instead of using the foot overbridge, attempted to cross the tracks through the adjacent level crossing, which was closed to allow passage of the approaching express train. “The couple paid no attention to the approaching train and got struck,” the statement added.

Eyewitnesses said the woman slipped on the track while crossing and her husband tried to pull her to safety. A local fruit vendor rushed to help but all three were hit as the train approached.

The couple died on the spot, while the vendor later succumbed to his injuries.

Rejecting the claim of any delay in opening the gate, Eastern Railway explained that all level crossing gates operate sequentially to ensure safety during train movements, leaving “no question of delay in opening the concerned gate near Ichapur station.”

Reiterating its appeal, the railway urged passengers never to cross tracks when level crossing gates are closed and to always use foot overbridges at stations. “Following safety norms by the passengers are essential for their own safety,” the statement concluded.