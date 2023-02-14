ER records highest-ever goods & passenger revenue in January

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway (ER) recorded the highest ever passenger and goods revenue of Rs 279.97 crore and Rs 613.04 crore, respectively, in January 2023.



The passenger revenue of ER for January 2023 has surpassed the previous highest record of Rs 245.14 crore for the same month in 2020. The cumulative growth of passenger earnings as compared to last year has increased by 64.48 per cent corresponding to Rs 2,709.42 crore as compared to Rs 1, 647.23 crore in 2022.

The ER also collected the highest-ever revenue of Rs 170.31 crore under the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), compared to the previous highest PRS earning of January 2020 which was Rs 132.22 crore. Similarly, there has been a massive increase in the ER’s goods revenue amounting to Rs 613.04 crore in January 2023, surpassing the previous highest record of Rs 536.83 crore in January last year.

In the current financial year, the cumulative goods revenue of ER from April 2022 to January 2023 was recorded at Rs 5,195.82 crore.

This amount is 6.93 per cent higher than the cumulative earning of Rs 4,858.94 crore in the previous financial year. The parcel and luggage revenue in January 2023 was Rs 9.43 crore which is 16.73 per cent higher than that of the corresponding month of the previous year.